Browns announce coaching staff adjustment for Sunday's game

Cleveland Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing will not travel to Jacksonville to coach in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Petzing's wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple's first child early Saturday morning. Browns Chief of Staff, Callie Brownson, will handle Petzing's gameday responsibilities.

*New this season, per NFL policy, clubs are required to announce when a member of the coaching staff misses a game for any reason and the club must also announce the name and new responsibility assumed by any coach who has had his or her normal game-day responsibilities adjusted in response to such absences.