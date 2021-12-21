Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 16 vs. Packers

The Browns travel to Lambeau Field for a Christmas Day matchup with Green Bay

Dec 21, 2021 at 02:46 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 16 game Saturday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m., and the game can be seen on FOX and NFL Network.

Offense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
WR #Jarvis Landry Anthony Schwartz Ja'Marcus Bradley
LT #Jedrick Wills Jr. Alex Taylor
LG Joel Bitonio
C JC Tretter Nick Harris
RG Wyatt Teller Michael Dunn
RT #James Hudson III Blake Hance
TE #Austin Hooper David Njoku Harrison Bryant Miller Forristall
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Rashard Higgins Lawrence Cager
QB Baker Mayfield Case Keenum
RB Nick Chubb #Kareem Hunt D'Ernest Johnson Demetric Felton
FB Andy Janovich

Defense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Myles Garrett *Takkarist McKinley
LDT Malik Jackson Jordan Elliott Josiah Bronson
RDT #Malik McDowell Sheldon Day Tommy Togiai
RDE #Jadeveon Clowney #Ifeadi Odenigbo
WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #Mack Wilson Sr. #Tony Fields II
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr. #Jacob Phillips Elijah Lee
SAM Sione Takitaki Malcolm Smith Willie Harvey Jr.
LCB Denzel Ward #Troy Hill #A.J. Green
RCB *Greg Newsome II Greedy Williams
SS #Ronnie Harrison Jr. #Grant Delpit M.J. Stewart Jr.
FS John Johnson III Richard LeCounte III

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd
P #Jamie Gillan Dustin Colquitt
K Chase McLaughlin
H #Jamie Gillan Dustin Colquitt
KR Anthony Schwartz Demetric Felton
PR Demetric Felton Donovan Peoples-Jones
LS Charley Hughlett

* - Injured

# - On reserve/COVID-19 list

