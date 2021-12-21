Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 16 vs. Packers

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 16 game Saturday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m., and the game can be seen on FOX and NFL Network.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|WR
|#Jarvis Landry
|Anthony Schwartz
|Ja'Marcus Bradley
|LT
|#Jedrick Wills Jr.
|Alex Taylor
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|C
|JC Tretter
|Nick Harris
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Michael Dunn
|RT
|#James Hudson III
|Blake Hance
|TE
|#Austin Hooper
|David Njoku
|Harrison Bryant
|Miller Forristall
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Rashard Higgins
|Lawrence Cager
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|Case Keenum
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|#Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Demetric Felton
|FB
|Andy Janovich
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|*Takkarist McKinley
|LDT
|Malik Jackson
|Jordan Elliott
|Josiah Bronson
|RDT
|#Malik McDowell
|Sheldon Day
|Tommy Togiai
|RDE
|#Jadeveon Clowney
|#Ifeadi Odenigbo
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|#Mack Wilson Sr.
|#Tony Fields II
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|#Jacob Phillips
|Elijah Lee
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Malcolm Smith
|Willie Harvey Jr.
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|#Troy Hill
|#A.J. Green
|RCB
|*Greg Newsome II
|Greedy Williams
|SS
|#Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|#Grant Delpit
|M.J. Stewart Jr.
|FS
|John Johnson III
|Richard LeCounte III
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|P
|#Jamie Gillan
|Dustin Colquitt
|K
|Chase McLaughlin
|H
|#Jamie Gillan
|Dustin Colquitt
|KR
|Anthony Schwartz
|Demetric Felton
|PR
|Demetric Felton
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - Injured
# - On reserve/COVID-19 list