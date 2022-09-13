Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 2 vs. Jets

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 2 game Sunday against the Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Anthony Schwartz
|Michael Woods II
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|James Hudson III
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|C
|Ethan Pocic
|Michael Dunn
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Hjalte Froholdt
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|Chris Hubbard
|Joe Haeg
|TE
|David Njoku
|Jesse James
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|David Bell
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|Joshua Dobbs
|Kellen Mond
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Jerome Ford
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Chase Winovich
|Isaiah Thomas
|LDT
|Jordan Elliott
|Tommy Togiai
|RDT
|Taven Bryan
|Perrion Winfrey
|RDE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Alex Wright
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Tony Fields II
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Jacob Phillips
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|A.J. Green
|Thomas Graham Jr.
|RCB
|Greg Newsome II
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|SS
|Grant Delpit
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|FS
|John Johnson III
|D'Anthony Bell
|Richard LeCounte III
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|P
|Corey Bojorquez
|K
|Cade York
|H
|Corey Bojoroquez
|KR
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|PR
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - injured