Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 3 preseason vs. Falcons

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Week 3 preseason game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. and the game can be seen on NBC.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Ja'Marcus Bradley
|JoJo Natson
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|James Hudson III
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|Michael Dunn
|Drew Forbes
|C
|JC Tretter
|Nick Harris
|Javon Patterson
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Blake Hance
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|Chris Hubbard
|Greg Senat
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|David Njoku
|Harrison Bryant
|Jordan Franks
|WR
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Rashard Higgins
|Anthony Schwartz*
|Davion Davis
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|Case Keenum
|Kyle Lauletta
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Demetric Felton
|John Kelly
|FB
|Andy Janovich
|Johnny Stanton IV
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Takkarist McKinley
|Curtis Weaver
|Romeo McKnight
|LDT
|Malik Jackson
|Jordan Elliott
|Malik McDowell
|RDT
|Andrew Billings
|Sheldon Day
|Tommy Togiai
|Marvin Wilson
|RDE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Porter Gustin
|Cameron Malveaux
|Joe Jackson
|WILL
|Mack Wilson
|Malcolm Smith
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Jacob Phillips*
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki*
|Elijah Lee
|Tony Fields II*
|Willie Harvey Jr.
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|Troy Hill
|A.J. Green
|Brian Allen
|RCB
|Greedy Williams
|Greg Newsome II
|M.J. Stewart Jr.*
|Emmanuel Rugamba
|SS
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|Grant Delpit*
|Jovante Moffatt
|Elijah Benton
|FS
|John Johnson III
|Sheldrick Redwine*
|Richard LeCounte III
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|K
|Chase McLaughlin
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|KR
|JoJo Natson
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|PR
|JoJo Natson
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|D'Ernest Johnson
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - Injured players