Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Chiefs

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' AFC Divisional Round game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff is slated for 3:05 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Alexander Hollins
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|LG
|Joel Bitonio*
|Blake Hance
|C
|JC Tretter
|Anthony Fabiano
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|Kendall Lamm
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|Harrison Bryant
|David Njoku
|Stephen Carlson
|WR
|Rashard Higgins
|KhaDarel Hodge*
|Marvin Hall
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|Case Keenum
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|FB
|Andy Janovich
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Joe Jackson
|LDT
|Sheldon Richardson
|Jordan Elliott
|RDT
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Vincent Taylor
|RDE
|Adrian Clayborn
|Porter Gustin
|WILL
|Jacob Phillips
|Mack Wilson
|Elijah Lee
|MIKE
|B.J. Goodson
|Tae Davis
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Malcolm Smith
|LCB
|Denzel Ward*
|Kevin Johnson*
|M.J. Stewart Jr.
|RCB
|Terrance Mitchell
|Tavierre Thomas
|Brian Allen
|SS
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|Karl Joseph
|Tedric Thompson
|FS
|Andrew Sendejo
|Sheldrick Redwine
|Jovante Moffatt
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|K
|Cody Parkey
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|KR
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|PR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|D'Ernest Johnson
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - Reserve/COVID-19 list