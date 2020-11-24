Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Jaguars

Cleveland is looking for its 8th win of 2020 on Sunday

Nov 24, 2020 at 01:51 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
WR Jarvis Landry Donovan Peoples-Jones
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
LG Joel Bitonio
C JC Tretter Nick Harris
RG Wyatt Teller
RT Jack Conklin Kendall Lamm
TE Austin Hooper David Njoku
WR Rashard Higgins KhaDarel Hodge Taywan Taylor
QB Baker Mayfield Case Keenum
RB Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt D'Ernest Johnson Dontrell Hilliard
TE Harrison Bryant Stephen Carlson

Defense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Porter Gustin Joe Jackson
LDT Sheldon Richardson Jordan Elliott
RDT Larry Ogunjobi Vincent Taylor
RDE Olivier Vernon Adrian Clayborn
WILL Mack Wilson Malcolm Smith Elijah Lee
MIKE B.J. Goodson Tae Davis
SAM Sione Takitaki Jacob Phillips
LCB Denzel Ward Kevin Johnson M.J. Stewart Jr.
RCB Terrance Mitchell Tavierre Thomas Robert Jackson
SS Ronnie Harrison Jr. Karl Joseph
FS Andrew Sendejo Sheldrick Redwine Jovante Moffatt

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
P Jamie Gillan
K Cody Parkey
H Jamie Gillan
KR Donovan Peoples-Jones D'Ernest Johnson Dontrell Hilliard
PR Donovan Peoples-Jones D'Ernest Johnson Dontrell Hilliard
LS Charley Hughlett

