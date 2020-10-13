Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Steelers

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Rashard Higgins
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|Kendall Lamm
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|Evan Brown
|C
|JC Tretter
|Nick Harris
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Chris Hubbard
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|Harrison Bryant
|David Njoku
|Stephen Carlson
|WR
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Taywan Taylor
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|Case Keenum
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Dontrell Hilliard
|FB
|Andy Janovich
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Porter Gustin
|Joe Jackson
|LDT
|Sheldon Richardson
|Jordan Elliott
|RDT
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Vincent Taylor
|RDE
|Olivier Vernon
|Adrian Clayborn
|WILL
|Mack Wilson
|Malcolm Smith
|MIKE
|B.J. Goodson
|Tae Davis
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Jacob Phillips
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|Kevin Johnson
|M.J. Stewart Jr.
|RCB
|Terrance Mitchell
|Tavierre Thomas
|SS
|Karl Joseph
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|FS
|Andrew Sendejo
|Sheldrick Redwine
|Jovante Moffatt
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|K
|Cody Parkey
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|KR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Dontrell Hilliard
|PR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Dontrell Hilliard
|LS
|Charley Hughlett