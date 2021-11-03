Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 4-4 and coming off a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals are 5-3 and are coming off a 34-31 loss to the New York Jets.
- The Bengals lead the all-time regular season series, 51-44. The Browns won the last regular season matchup, 37-34, on Oct. 25, 2021.
Storylines to Watch
- Rebound Game — Both the Bengals and Browns are coming off disappointing losses in games they entered as the favorite, as the Bengals fell to the Jets and the Browns lost at home to the Steelers.
- Familiar Faces — Browns defenders Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams should know a thing or two about the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection. Both players shared the field with them and faced them at practice as teammates at LSU.
- Turning It Around — After losing seven straight matchups to the Bengals from 2014-17, the Browns have had the upper hand of late, winning five of the past six in-state matchups.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
