Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at New York Giants on Dec. 20, 2020

Dec 16, 2020 at 01:39 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. EST at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 9-4 after falling to the Ravens, 47-42. The Giants are 5-8 after losing to the Cardinals, 26-7.
  • The Browns lead the all-time series, 27-22-2. The Giants won the last meeting, 27-13, in 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matchups to Watch

  • Browns D vs. TE Evan Engram — Engram looks and plays like a WR and is just a few weeks removed from a 129-yard effort.
  • Myles Garrett vs. Giants O-line — The Giants have surrendered 41 sacks on the season, which is third-most in the NFL.
  • Browns RBs vs. Giants D — New York ranks seventh in the NFL against the run, allowing 101.5 rushing yards per game.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 8:20 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

