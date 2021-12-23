How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25, 2021

Dec 23, 2021 at 01:45 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. EST at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 7-7 and coming off a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers are 11-3 and coming off a 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
  • The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series, 12-7. The Packers won the last regular season matchup, 27-21, on Dec. 10, 2017.

Storylines to Watch

  • Who's Back? — Slowly but surely, the Browns are getting players back on the roster after missing a number of players Monday because of COVID-19. Cleveland could be activating players as late as Saturday for the nationally televised matchup.
  • Short Week — Because the Browns' Week 15 game against the Raiders was delayed by two days, the Browns are operating on a short week as they prepare for Saturday's game. Thursday marked the only traditional practice day of the week.
  • Hello, Again — The Browns haven't seen future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers since 2013. In two career starts against the Browns, Rodgers has thrown for 506 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Watch on TV

Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 1 p.m., News 5

Game: Saturday, 4:30 p.m., FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (sidelines) and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 12:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 4:30 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

