Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at Paycor Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 5-7 and coming off a 27-14 win over the Texans. The Bengals are 8-4 and coming off a 27-24 win over the Chiefs.
- The Bengals lead the all-time regular season series, 51-47. The Browns won the last game, 32-13, in Week 8 of this season on Oct. 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Keep the Streak - With back-to-back wins, the Browns are riding their first winning streak of the season and will look to win three straight games for the first time since Weeks 2-4 in 2021.
- Beating Burrow - The Browns are 4-0 all-time in games against Joe Burrow as Cincinnati's starting QB.
- Round 2 with Watson - QB Deshaun Watson will start his second game with the Browns after making his debut last week.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (sidelines)
NFL+
• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
• Get NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns