How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 12, 2022

Dec 07, 2022 at 01:13 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_22_Watch&Listen_2560x1440 (4)

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at Paycor Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 5-7 and coming off a 27-14 win over the Texans. The Bengals are 8-4 and coming off a 27-24 win over the Chiefs.
  • The Bengals lead the all-time regular season series, 51-47. The Browns won the last game, 32-13, in Week 8 of this season on Oct. 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Storylines to Watch

  • Keep the Streak - With back-to-back wins, the Browns are riding their first winning streak of the season and will look to win three straight games for the first time since Weeks 2-4 in 2021.
  • Beating Burrow - The Browns are 4-0 all-time in games against Joe Burrow as Cincinnati's starting QB.
  • Round 2 with Watson - QB Deshaun Watson will start his second game with the Browns after making his debut last week.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (sidelines)

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans on Dec. 4, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 27, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins on Nov. 13, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream  New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 16, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 2, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, 2022

news

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream New York Jets at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 18, 2022

Advertising