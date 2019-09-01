Browns claim 3 players via waivers

The Cleveland Browns have claimed LB Malik Jefferson (Cincinnati Bengals), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (Arizona Cardinals) and WR KhaDarel Hodge (Los Angeles Rams) from waivers. In corresponding moves, the team waived DT Trevon Coley and S Juston Burris, while placing T Drew Forbes (knee) on injured reserve.

Jefferson is a 6-2, 240-pound linebacker out of Texas. Originally drafted by the Bengals in the third round (78thoverall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, he enters his second official NFL season in 2019. Last year with the Bengals, Jefferson totaled three defensive tackles in 12 games and ranked third on the team in special teams tackles with seven. He's a native of Mesquite, Texas.

Seals-Jones is officially a third-year tight end and measures 6-5 and 243 pounds. An undrafted free agent signing by the Cardinals in 2017, Seals-Jones played in 25 career games with six starts for Arizona. The former Texas A&M Aggie collected 46 receptions for 544 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons. In 2018, he set careers highs with 15 games played, five starts, 34 receptions and 343 receiving yards. He also added a receiving touchdown. Seals-Jones is a product of Sealy, Texas.