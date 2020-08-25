Browns claim DE Curtis Weaver, place Grant Delpit on IR

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Claimed (1):
DE Curtis Weaver
Reserve/Injured (1):
S Grant Delpit (Achilles)
Weaver is a 6-2, 265-pound rookie out of Boise State. A fifth-round selection by Miami this year, Weaver was waived/injured by the Dolphins after sustaining a foot injury. As a redshirt junior in 2019, he was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and set the conference record for career sacks with 34. Weaver is a native of Long Beach, Calif.
The Browns active roster is currently at 80 players.