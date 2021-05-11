Transactions

Browns claim K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin spent time with the Jaguars and Jets in 2020

May 11, 2021 at 01:17 PM
The Cleveland Browns claimed and have been awarded K Chase McLaughlin. In addition, the team waived K Matt McCrane, who spent the 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad.  

McLaughlin (6-0, 180) was waived by the New York Jets earlier this month after joining the team off waivers on Dec. 14, 2020, following a stop in Jacksonville with the Jaguars. He kicked in one game with the Jets (Week 17) and made both of his extra-point attempts. McLaughlin originally signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. Since then, he's also had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts. McLaughlin has made 78.6 percent of his field goal attempts (22 of 28) and 96.9 percent of his extra points (31 of 32) in the NFL. He hails from Cypress, Texas.

