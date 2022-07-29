Transactions

Browns claim S Jovante Moffatt

Moffatt spent the last two seasons with the Browns after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020

Jul 29, 2022 at 04:57 PM
The Cleveland Browns have claimed S Jovante Moffatt via waivers from the New York Jets.

Moffatt (5-11, 213) is officially in his third season out of Middle Tennessee State. He spent the past two seasons with the Browns after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Over the course of his career, he has played in 14 games and registered 10 tackles. He appeared in five games with the Browns in 2021 and spent most of the season on the club's practice squad. Moffatt is a native of Union City, Tenn.

