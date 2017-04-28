Browns Community Highlights - April 28

*The Cleveland Browns are committed to the community. Through First and Ten, the Dawg Pound is encouraged to share what they are doing to give back. Get inspired and check out what these fans are doing to help their community:

*How do you give back?#give10

Name: Jennifer Jolliff

How they give back:

Jennifer is a Hope House volunteer who has been visiting and assisting the organization for the past three months. She learned about Hope House 10 years ago while volunteering at a food pantry with a friend. While she didn't jump right on the opportunity it had always been in the back of her mind. Lately she really wanted to feel more connected to her community and thought the time was right to contact Hope House. She's not currently volunteering at any other location because she works full-time, studies for her master's degree and raising a family, but she looks to get even more involved in the future because she enjoys working with Hope House and the opportunity it provides others.

Name: Tyler Curtain

How they give back:

Tyler works to assist Martin Luther King Jr. High School and its football program. Starting a high school football program will be no easy task and it will require a huge amount of support, but he's extremely excited for the opportunities that the young men can engage in to #give10. He coaches because he believes that football builds men by creating and teaching self-discipline, accountability, social skills, team work, leadership, and more. He won't stop because it's all about investing in the future of the young men in his program.

Name: Paul Holland

How they give back:

Paul is a former United States Marine Corps service member. Now, he works with the local National Marine Corps Business Network. In addition to both of these roles affiliated with the armed forces, he is the development director for a local organization that strives to address and eliminate homelessness in the surrounding area. On a weekly basis Paul can be found volunteering for a domestic violence organization. He is extremely devoted to this cause and hopes to make a difference in any way that he can.

Name: Bill Mull

How they give back:

Bill is a die-hard Browns fan who focuses primarily on his individual commitment to #give10. He looks for ways to help his community by donating financially to causes. He also donates to his local blood drive as well as the annual Cleveland Browns blood drive each summer. He started donating blood many years ago. He realized how his choice to #give10 could really help someone in need after his father passed away. Bill has donated more than two gallons of blood since 2015. He knows that it's a simple way he can help someone in need.

Name: Kelly Mohn

How they give back:

Kelly is a key member of the Lake Erie Islands Browns Backers. The LEIBB is a non-profit organization established in 2001. This year the LEIBB donated money to local, regional and national foundations and charities including the Put-in-Bay Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, St. Paul's Episcopal Church Food Pantry, Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, Ottawa County "Kids for Christmas" which puts food on the table and a present under the tree for local area families in need, Back to the Wild and finally Chestnut Mountain Ranch which is a Christ-centered safe haven for boys and families in crisis located in West Virginia. Their commitment to community involvement is unwavering and they will continue to support in any way that they can.

Interested in signing up your volunteer group for First and Ten? Group forms available! Click herehttp://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html* to learn more about how to #give10*

Follow @BrownsGiveBack on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you are doing to help others using #give10 to unite us all as Browns fans. Give 10 hours, help your community.