Browns designate CB M.J. Stewart for return

The Cleveland Browns have designated CB M.J. Stewart for return from injured reserve. In addition, the team re-signed FB Johnny Stanton IV to the practice squad and placed CB Bryan Mills on practice squad/COVID-19.

Stewart appeared in five games this season as a reserve and recorded seven tackles. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 12.

