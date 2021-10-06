Browns designate LB Anthony Walker for return

The Cleveland Browns have designated LB Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve. In addition, the club has signed LB Elijah Lee to the practice squad.

Walker joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and led the team with nine tackles in the season opener. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 17.

Lee is 6-3, 230 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, Lee has appeared in 54 career games and logged 71 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack, while adding 14 special teams stops. A native of Blue Springs, Mo., Lee appeared in all four games this season.