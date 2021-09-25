Transactions

Browns elevate TE Jordan Franks to active roster

Sep 25, 2021 at 11:28 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
092521_Franks

Franks is 6-4, 246 pounds and is officially in his second NFL season out of Central Florida. Originally signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Franks has appeared in six career games (all with the Bengals in 2018) and has two receptions for 37 yards. He initially joined the Browns' practice squad in 2020. A native of Wakulla, Fla., Franks will wear No. 87. 

A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

Related Content

news

Browns sign WR Davion Davis to the practice squad

Davis led the Browns in receiving yards during the preseason
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on IR, sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad

Cleveland's veteran WR suffered a knee injury in the 1st quarter of Sunday's win over the Texans
news

Browns sign TE Miller Forristall, G Tristen Hoge to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves heading into Week 3
news

Browns sign LB Elijah Lee to active roster

Lee appeared in the season opener
news

Browns place LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve

The veteran linebacker is dealing with a hamstring injury
news

Browns elevate LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Browns sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to practice squad

The Browns have now filled all 16 of their practice squad openings
news

Browns sign K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to practice squad

Cleveland has 1 more spot to fill on its practice squad
news

Browns sign CB Tim Harris and G David Moore to practice squad

Cleveland has 3 more openings to fill on its practice squad
news

Browns sign DE Joe Jackson; place LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

Jackson, waived during final roster cuts, is back on the active roster
news

Browns sign 11 to practice squad

10 of the 11 spent 2021 training camp with the team
Advertising