Browns elevate TE Jordan Franks to active roster

Franks is 6-4, 246 pounds and is officially in his second NFL season out of Central Florida. Originally signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Franks has appeared in six career games (all with the Bengals in 2018) and has two receptions for 37 yards. He initially joined the Browns' practice squad in 2020. A native of Wakulla, Fla., Franks will wear No. 87.

A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.