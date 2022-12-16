Browns elevate WR Daylen Baldwin and LB Tae Davis

Baldwin is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan. He has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. Baldwin will wear No. 17.

Davis is in his fourth NFL season out of Chattanooga. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2018, Davis has appeared in 41 career games with five starts. He has amassed 37 career tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections. He joined the Browns practice squad on Nov. 29 and appeared in one game this season. Davis will wear No. 56.