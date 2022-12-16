Transactions

Browns elevate WR Daylen Baldwin and LB Tae Davis

Davis played his first game for the Browns this season last week, while Baldwin has spent the entire season on the practice squad

Dec 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM
The Cleveland Browns have elevated WR Daylen Baldwin and LB Tae Davis from the practice squad.

Baldwin is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan. He has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. Baldwin will wear No. 17.

Davis is in his fourth NFL season out of Chattanooga. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2018, Davis has appeared in 41 career games with five starts. He has amassed 37 career tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections. He joined the Browns practice squad on Nov. 29 and appeared in one game this season. Davis will wear No. 56.

