Browns, Entercom, Good Karma Brands reach long-term flagship radio partnership extension

The Cleveland Browns, Entercom and Good Karma Brands today announced a long-term extension of their flagship radio partnership, which has provided fans more than 1,000 hours of team-specific content through gameday broadcasts and weekly programming each year since the partnership launched in 2013.

"With football season right around the corner, we are excited to continue delivering premier coverage of the Browns to Cleveland's biggest sports fans on two of our market-leading stations – both on the field and off of it," said Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Entercom Cleveland Tom Herschel. "We value our long-standing partnership with the Cleveland Browns and look forward to many more seasons as the flagship radio stations of the team."

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Cleveland Browns and Entercom," said ESPN Cleveland Market Manager and Vice President of Good Karma Brands Sam Pines. "The power of live sports, particularly Cleveland Browns football, is baked into the fabric of the city and 850 ESPN Cleveland, and we look forward to supporting and being a partner of the Browns in the years ahead."

"Through our partnership with Entercom and Good Karma Brands, we have incredible opportunities and resources to consistently provide our fans with compelling radio programming on gamedays and throughout the year," said Browns Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. "We greatly appreciate Entercom's and Good Karma Brands' efforts to bring our fans even closer to our players, coaches and entire team and are excited to continue to produce these shows with them in the years to come."

The Cleveland Browns, Entercom's 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) and sister station 98.5 WNCX (WNCX-FM) and Good Karma Brands' 850 ESPN Cleveland will provide fans more than 20 scheduled hours of Browns coverage each week during the 2020 season, including more than nine hours on gameday, through the flagship stations and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

Preparing for the 2020 campaign, the in-season radio programming begins this week with "The Cleveland Browns Preview Show" and "The Kevin Stefanski Show," which air from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, each week through the end of the season.

"The Cleveland Browns Preview Show" is hosted by Ken Carman and Je'Rod Cherry and includes a weekly breakdown of the team's roster, upcoming opponents and the latest NFL news, as well as a special interview with a Browns player. "The Kevin Stefanski Show," highlighted by an exclusive interview with the Browns' head coach, is hosted by Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop and also features a conversation with a Browns player each week.

Every weekday throughout the year, "Cleveland Browns Daily" is hosted by Zegura and Bishop from 1-3 p.m. The program offers comprehensive coverage and analysis and behind-the scenes access to the team both on and off the field, broadcast directly from the Browns' facility in Berea.