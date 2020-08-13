Browns, Entercom, Good Karma Brands reach long-term flagship radio partnership extension

The Cleveland Browns, Entercom and Good Karma Brands today announced a long-term extension of their flagship radio partnership, which has provided fans more than 1,000 hours of team-specific content through gameday broadcasts and weekly programming each year since the partnership launched in 2013.
"With football season right around the corner, we are excited to continue delivering premier coverage of the Browns to Cleveland's biggest sports fans on two of our market-leading stations – both on the field and off of it," said Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Entercom Cleveland Tom Herschel. "We value our long-standing partnership with the Cleveland Browns and look forward to many more seasons as the flagship radio stations of the team."
"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Cleveland Browns and Entercom," said ESPN Cleveland Market Manager and Vice President of Good Karma Brands Sam Pines. "The power of live sports, particularly Cleveland Browns football, is baked into the fabric of the city and 850 ESPN Cleveland, and we look forward to supporting and being a partner of the Browns in the years ahead."
"Through our partnership with Entercom and Good Karma Brands, we have incredible opportunities and resources to consistently provide our fans with compelling radio programming on gamedays and throughout the year," said Browns Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. "We greatly appreciate Entercom's and Good Karma Brands' efforts to bring our fans even closer to our players, coaches and entire team and are excited to continue to produce these shows with them in the years to come."
The Cleveland Browns, Entercom's 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) and sister station 98.5 WNCX (WNCX-FM) and Good Karma Brands' 850 ESPN Cleveland will provide fans more than 20 scheduled hours of Browns coverage each week during the 2020 season, including more than nine hours on gameday, through the flagship stations and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.
Preparing for the 2020 campaign, the in-season radio programming begins this week with "The Cleveland Browns Preview Show" and "The Kevin Stefanski Show," which air from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, each week through the end of the season.
"The Cleveland Browns Preview Show" is hosted by Ken Carman and Je'Rod Cherry and includes a weekly breakdown of the team's roster, upcoming opponents and the latest NFL news, as well as a special interview with a Browns player. "The Kevin Stefanski Show," highlighted by an exclusive interview with the Browns' head coach, is hosted by Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop and also features a conversation with a Browns player each week.
Every weekday throughout the year, "Cleveland Browns Daily" is hosted by Zegura and Bishop from 1-3 p.m. The program offers comprehensive coverage and analysis and behind-the scenes access to the team both on and off the field, broadcast directly from the Browns' facility in Berea.
In addition to the three flagship stations, the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network encompasses 26 affiliates to ensure Browns fans throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond receive all of the team's gameday action and exclusive content.
RADIO
WEEKLY PROGRAMMING:
The Cleveland Browns Preview Show (7-8 p.m., Wednesdays throughout the season, beginning Aug. 12)
ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Hosts: Ken Carman and Je'Rod Cherry
Carman and Cherry host the hour-long weekly preview program, which features a Browns player interview each week, as well as insights and analysis from other members of the Browns broadcast team.
The Kevin Stefanski Show, presented by Howard Hanna (7-8 p.m., Thursdays throughout the season, beginning Aug. 13)
ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Hosts: Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop
Zegura and Bishop host the hour-long weekly coach's show, highlighted by exclusive interviews with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.
Cleveland Browns Daily (Monday-Friday, 1-3 p.m.)
ESPN 850 WKNR
Hosts: Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop
Cleveland Browns Daily is hosted by Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop. It offers comprehensive coverage and analysis of the team both on and off the field, broadcast directly from the Browns' facility in Berea.
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS CLEVELAND BROWNS RADIO NETWORK
The University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network encompasses 26 affiliates plus three flagship stations (850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX). It carries Browns shows and content throughout the year, providing the team's fans with unprecedented access and exposure to the club throughout the year through more than 1,000 combined hours of annual Browns content.
City Call Letters * *Frequency
Akron WAKR 1590 AM
Akron WONE 97.5 FM
Canton WHBC-AM 1480 AM
Canton WHBC-FM 94.1 FM
Cleveland WKNR* 850 AM
Cleveland WKRK* 92.3 FM
Cleveland WNCX* 98.5 FM
Columbus WTOH 98.9 FM
Corry (Pa.) WWCB 1370 AM
Dayton WHIO-AM 1290 AM
Dayton WHIO-FM 95.7 FM
Dayton WZLR 95.3 FM
Dover WJER 1450 AM
Erie (Pa.) WPSE-AM 1450 AM
Erie (Pa.) WPSE-FM 107.1 FM
Fostoria WFOB 1430 AM
Geneva WKKY 104.7 FM
Jamestown (N.Y.) WQFX 103.1 FM
Lima WWSR 93.1 FM
Mansfield WRGM 1440 AM
Mansfield WVNO-FM 97.3 FM
Marietta WJAW 100.9 FM
Norman (Okla.) KREF 1400 AM
Sandusky WMJK 100.9 FM
Tulsa (Okla.) KAKC 1300 AM
Uhrichsville WBTC-AM 1540 AM
Uhrichsville WBTC-FM 101.9 FM
Wooster WQKT 104.5 FM
Youngstown WKST 1200 AM
*Denotes gameday flagship stations
About Entercom Communications Corp.:
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading audio and entertainment company engaging over 170 million consumers each month through its iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital platform, premium podcast network and live events and experiences. With presence in every major U.S. market, and accessible on every device, Entercom delivers the industry's most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. The company's robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today's most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation—all at national scale. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news and the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).
About Good Karma Brands:
Good Karma Brands, LLC (GKB) is a sports media and entertainment company with expertise in local sports marketing activation. In addition to 850 ESPN Cleveland, radio assets include Newsradio WTMJ in Milwaukee, five additional ESPN affiliated radio stations and two stations in Beaver Dam, Wis. In partnership with ESPN, GKB can also offer local marketing partners geo-targeted advertising on ESPN's digital platforms. In addition to its radio assets, GKB boasts a number of premium brands, including an events division that produces the Wisconsin Sports Awards, Tundra Trio hospitality houses in Green Bay, Wis., and the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl. For more information, please visit www.goodkarmabrands.com.