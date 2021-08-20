Browns excited to welcome back fans to a full, enhanced FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns are ready to welcome back fans to a full, enhanced FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here's the full letter from Jenkins to Browns Season Ticket Members.

Welcome back to Cleveland Browns football! While we couldn't welcome as many fans at training camp as we initially hoped due to the current health and safety protocols, everyone's energy and enthusiasm at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus has created an incredible atmosphere for our players, coaches, and entire organization during the past few weeks. Andrew, Kevin and Paul, along with the rest of our football personnel, have been putting in tremendous work for the 2021 season, and we are all excited for the season ahead and know you are, too.

After returning from Jacksonville last weekend, we are definitely eager to have you at FirstEnergy Stadium this Sunday for the preseason game against the New York Giants. We are prepared to have a full-capacity crowd throughout the regular season after the loyal support of the NFL's best fans once again allowed us to reach our season ticket cap, in addition to several thousand waitlist deposits for future season tickets. The 12,000 fans who attended games last year were phenomenal for our team, but we can't wait to have a full stadium this season, which truly energizes our team and provides the significant home-field advantage only Browns fans can provide. Most of our home games are already sold out, but there is still an opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets to join us for a limited number of games this season.

As we did last year, we will continue to emphasize the health and safety of everyone – our fans, players, coaches and staff – at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2021, including through mobile-only ticketing and parking, the option to sign up for Wicket's facial-recognition entry, reliable access to hand sanitizer and other products, and comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting regimens. While some of these items were enhanced due to last year's unique circumstances, we also recognize they create a better gameday experience for you at our venue and so they are here to stay.

While there currently is no mask mandate in our region, the CDC recommends that masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccinations status, so you will see signage throughout FirstEnergy Stadium encouraging fans to wear masks in specific areas within our building. The CDC also recommends mask use for unvaccinated individuals in outdoor spaces where physical distancing is impossible, so we do as well inside the bowl while not actively eating or drinking. Finally, we encourage everyone to seek reliable information on the COVID-19 vaccine. As our medical partners at University Hospitals have shared, the vaccine is the single best way to combat the pandemic and is critical to keeping our team, families, and the entire Northeast Ohio community as safe as possible.

Thanks as always for your unmatched support. We look forward to celebrating our 75th anniversary with you throughout the year as we all come together again at FirstEnergy Stadium for what promises to be a special season.

Go Browns!