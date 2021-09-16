Browns gameday information for 2021 season

As the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 75th anniversary throughout 2021, the team is excited to return to FirstEnergy Stadium for its home opener against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, which will be played in front of a sold-out crowd.

Similar to ticketing procedures implemented in 2019, all tickets and parking passes will be accessed via the Browns Mobile App, which helps expedite fan ingress and further ensure tickets are authentic. Before gameday, fans can access tickets and add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and/or transfer to friends, family members and guests. No hard-copy or printed PDF tickets are available, and as a reminder, screenshots are not accepted at stadium gates. Fans with tickets can also use the free Express Access at FirstEnergy Stadium through touchless, facial-recognition technology, powered by Wicket.

Fans are strongly encouraged to enter FirstEnergy Stadium early to ensure they are in their seats for kickoff and bolster the team's home field advantage while avoiding potential delays. Groups should plan to be in Downtown Cleveland prior to gameday road closures (starting 1.5 hours before games; 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. kickoffs; see Traffic graphic attached) and arrive at stadium gates with ample time due to expected full-capacity crowds.

After only being able to host a limited number of Browns season ticket members and fans at 2020 home games, the organization is appreciative and thoroughly prepared for the opportunity to return to a full capacity after reaching its season ticket cap, in addition to several thousand deposits for future seasons. Most of the team's home schedule is currently sold out, but there is still an opportunity for Browns fans to purchase select single-game tickets for a limited number of games this year.

In preparation for the 2021 regular season opener and all regular season home games, the information below includes recommendations related to tickets, traffic, parking, stadium entry and other gameday components to help fans maximize their time and experience for Browns games at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Many of the fan-focused and health-and-safety-oriented additions from last season will remain in place as the Browns remain fully committed to providing the NFL's best fan base with a premier experience throughout the year. As displayed in 2020, the Browns will continue to emphasize the health and safety of everyone – fans, players, coaches and staff members – at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2021 campaign. Some of the items were enhanced or expedited due to last year's circumstances, but importantly, the Browns recognize they create a better gameday experience for all fans at the stadium.

Returning in 2021, Browns fans can benefit from using the free Express Access at FirstEnergy Stadium through touchless, facial-recognition technology, powered by Wicket. Individuals can visit the Browns' website or Browns Mobile App to learn more on how to opt-in to the program, skip the lines at gates and be sure to catch all of the gameday action.

Similar to 2018-2020, FirstEnergy Stadium will feature an expanded footprint to assist with ingress, egress and flow within FirstEnergy Stadium. The new setup extends the perimeter on all sides of the stadium to create an exterior concourse. By adding this area, fans have improved, direct access to more stadium spaces and escalators to reach their seats when entering the building, as well as enjoy new activations, food and beverage portables and other amenities throughout the exterior concourse.

Reliable access to hand sanitizer and other products and comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting regimens will be prevalent throughout the venue.

While there is currently no mask mandate or vaccination requirement that affects FirstEnergy Stadium or Downtown Cleveland, the team will continue to monitor and adhere to all local and state regulations, as well as follow the recommendations of medical experts.

Given current guidelines, the Browns are strongly encouraging all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor spaces like the main concourse, Browns Pro Shop, elevators and club spaces.

It is strongly recommended that fans in attendance who are not fully vaccinated wear masks at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

The team also strongly encourages everyone to seek reliable information on the COVID-19 vaccine, and as its medical partners at University Hospital have shared, the vaccine is critical to keeping the team, Browns fans, everyone's families and the entire Northeast Ohio Community as safe as possible.

Browns fans' pregame best practices to help ensure efficient entry to FirstEnergy Stadium:

KEY POINTS

Download the Browns Mobile App, register an account, enable push notifications and make sure it is updated prior to gameday Fans are encouraged to enroll in the free Express Access program at FirstEnergy Stadium through touchless, facial-recognition technology, powered by Wicket Before gameday, access tickets and add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and/or transfer to friends, family members and guests Get downtown prior to 11:30 a.m. Head to FirstEnergy Stadium early to ensure efficient entry and access to seats by kickoff Have tickets visible on mobile devices when approaching FirstEnergy Stadium gates and use Apple Wallet or Google Pay for the most seamless experience

FULL DETAILS

1. Download the Browns Mobile App, register an account, enable push notifications and make sure it is updated prior to gameday

All attendees must download the Browns Mobile App to use secure mobile ticketing and enter FirstEnergy Stadium.

To maximize performance, fans should register their accounts and confirm they have the most updated version of the Browns Mobile App the day before the game.

Fans are also encouraged to enable push notifications and visit the Browns Mobile App to access timely gameday updates, information and engaging content about the team throughout the year.

The NFL is continuing mobile-only ticketing to improve efficiency at all stadiums. Through mobile ticketing, the league and teams can further assist the transmission of secure mobile ticketing so fans can confirm ticket authenticity.

2. Fans are encouraged to enroll in the free Express Access program at FirstEnergy Stadium through touchless, facial-recognition technology, powered by Wicket

Browns fans can voluntarily opt-in to the free Express Access program at FirstEnergy Stadium through the Browns Mobile App or by visiting the ticketing section of the team's website.

When enrolling in the Express Access program, fans will be directed to a secure website, where they can quickly upload a selfie affiliated with their account and a valid ticket to the game.

Following successful registration, fans will receive a confirmation email that will allow an individual and their group to quickly and seamlessly enter the stadium through the marked Express Access lanes at each gate, all without presenting a ticket.

3. Before gameday, access tickets and add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and/or transfer to friends, family members and guests (see Mobile graphic attached)

Fans should add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay on their mobile devices for the most expedited entry into the stadium.

Per security parameters, the phone must also be protected with a passcode, touchID or FaceID to use Apple Wallet or Google Pay ticketing.

Within the Browns Mobile App, fans can securely transfer tickets to guests using a phone number or email address and are encouraged to do so prior to gameday.

Tickets can be sent to other parties but may NOT be transferred via screenshots as each mobile ticket is designed with a dynamic barcode to help ensure its validity.

Fans may visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing for full details on secure digital ticketing, including detailed instructional videos about accessing and transferring tickets.

4. Get downtown prior to 11:30 a.m.

Browns fans should arrive in Downtown Cleveland prior to 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. kickoffs, particularly due to gameday road closures (see Traffic graphic attached).

Fans should also proceed to FirstEnergy Stadium early in order to ensure they are able to enter the game and be in their seats prior to kickoff.

Vehicles commuting into downtown are recommended to use alternate traffic routes and minimize usage of the Shoreway's E 9th Street , Lakeside Avenue/W 6th Street and W 3rd Street .

, and . Continuing in 2019, road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including Shoreway/State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 1.5 hours prior to kickoff and end after postgame egress.

will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 1.5 hours prior to kickoff and end after postgame egress. Recommended entry points to Downtown Cleveland are W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side of Cleveland and Superior Avenue off 90 W when coming from the east side. Additionally, this recommendation to use W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 is notable as W 6th Street will be closed as part of the rolling pregame road closures.

when approaching from the west side of Cleveland and when coming from the east side. Additionally, this recommendation to use W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 is notable as During the road closures that begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff (see above), all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90).

(Exit 175 on I-90). Through the Browns Mobile App, fans can access WAZE to determine the best routes to Downtown Cleveland and desired parking lots (see parking below).

to Downtown Cleveland and desired parking lots (see parking below). Fans following @Browns and listening to the team's pregame radio broadcast on ESPN 850 will receive important updates on traffic patterns.

Browns fans may also reserve parking spaces, including full-season parking options, in nearby parking garages and lots through Parkmobile in advance of the game or on gameday.

Please note that RTA service on the Waterfront Line has been suspended indefinitely due to safety concerns related to the Waterfront Line Bridge. For 2021, RTA will not be able to provide alternate service due to normal gameday congestion and street closures. Fans riding the Red, Green or Blue Lines to Tower City are directed to walk north on West 3rd Street to FirstEnergy Stadium.

5. Head to FirstEnergy Stadium early to ensure efficient entry and access to seats by kickoff

Browns fans, the best in the NFL, play a key role in the team's home field advantage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Particularly given essentially all 2021 Browns home games are sold out, fans are strongly encouraged to enter FirstEnergy Stadium early to ensure they are in their seats by kickoff.

Fans tailgating in several popular lots in Downtown Cleveland may expect an approximately 30-minute walk before reaching the stadium's gates for entry.

*6. Have tickets visible on mobile devices when approaching FirstEnergy Stadium gates and use Apple Wallet or Google Pay for the most seamless experience *

To ensure the most efficient entry, fans should have their tickets visible through Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to approaching the stadium gates. Per security parameters, the phone must also be protected with a passcode, touchID or FaceID to use Apple Wallet or Google Pay ticketing. Individuals may also directly use the Browns Mobile App, but using Apple Wallet or Google Pay function will eliminate the need to access WiFi.

For the best experience, Browns fans should add their tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay well before heading to the stadium, ideally prior to gameday.

Prior to entering the check-in line, it is strongly recommended that fans confirm that their secure digital tickets are open on their mobile screens to help expedite their entry.

To provide additional technical support or respond to questions, Browns staff members will be deployed immediately inside FirstEnergy Stadium's gates and outside of the stadium's main perimeter to assist fans.

For more information on mobile ticketing, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/mobiletickets, which includes a complete instructional video walkthrough for secure mobile ticketing.

If fans experience any difficulty on gameday accessing tickets through the Browns Mobile App, they can seek assistance at the Browns ticket office, located on the south side of FirstEnergy Stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop.

For more gameday details, visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com and www.FirstEnergyStadium.com.

Fan-engagement elements at all 2021 Browns home games:

All Clear:The NFL's clear bag policy will again be in effect throughout the 2021 season.

It is recommended that fans do not bring bags to games, but each fan is permitted one clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12"x6"x12" OR a small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand. Backpacks of any kind and purses or other bags that do not meet these qualifications are strictly prohibited.

In the event fans are unable to return to their vehicles, they may take bags that do not adhere to the NFL All Clear bag qualifications to one Downtown Cleveland Alliance's two bag checks, which are located on the southwest side of the stadium and the northeast side of the stadium. Fans may check their bags from pregame through 60 minutes after kickoff with a $10 contribution to the DCA, which manages the area. Unclaimed bags will be returned to the FirstEnergy Stadium lost and found.

For more information on the NFL's policy, visit www.NFL.com/allclear.

Browns Mobile App:In addition to accessing mobile tickets, the Browns Mobile App offers fans unique and exclusive content, as well as up to date information on the team on gameday and throughout the year. For all of the latest information, all Browns fans should download the app, register their account and enable push notifications.

Once again this season, Browns fans inside FirstEnergy Stadium will also have the opportunity to buy tickets to the Cleveland Browns Foundation 50/50 Raffle directly through the Browns Mobile App, with all charitable proceeds benefitting the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day! Network and Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K).

Browns Give Back 50/50 Raffle:The Cleveland Browns 50/50 Raffle will return for all Browns home games in 2021. By purchasing a ticket, Browns fans can support Ohio youth and the team's efforts to improve education in Ohio, as well as have the chance to take home half of the day's contributions. Through the Browns 50/50 Raffle, all of the net charitable proceeds will be donated to the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day! Network and Cleveland-based nonprofit Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K). Both programs aim to increase school attendance and keep kids in school every day so they can succeed in the classroom and in life. Learn more by visiting SITGNetwork.org and www.sc4k.org.

Raffle tickets can be purchased on gamedays from kiosk locations, uniformed sellers, the Browns Mobile App and Browns5050.com. Mobile raffle tickets may also be purchased by individuals who are in the region but not at the game through the Browns Mobile App or at Browns5050.com.

Inspired by exciting progress made locally, the Cleveland Browns Foundation, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground at Harvard University, launched the Stay In The Game!Keep Learning, Every Day! Network in 2019. School attendance is one of the most significant factors contributing to student success. Students who are absent from school or remote education experiences miss important learning opportunities, which can be difficult, or even impossible, to make up. Now, more than ever, schools are facing challenges when it comes to keeping students safe, healthy, engaged and, ideally, learning in-person. The Stay in the Game! Network seeks to support their efforts through engaging activities like Attendance Awareness Month and useful resources like the ones on the Stay in the Game! webpage. Together, everyone is working hard to make sure students can keep learning every day!

FirstEnergy Stadium Pro Shop: Browns fans can help support their community when buying their favorite team gear at the FirstEnergy Stadium Pro Shop. Since April 2017, the team has donated 100 percent of its net proceeds from sales within the stadium's pro shop to benefit Browns Give Back's commitment to education and youth football. The Browns are the only NFL team to donate all of its Pro Shop net proceeds to community initiatives.

Dawg Pound Drive:Aftera one-year hiatus, Dawg Pound Drive on Alfred Lerner Way – a 900-foot engagement space near FirstEnergy Stadium's south gates – returns to offer an entertaining pregame area that is open three hours prior to kickoff. Dawg Pound drive, which is free and available to all fans, features photo opportunities with SJ, live music and DJs, the opportunity to join the Browns First and Ten volunteering movement, food and beverage specials, inflatables for the entire family and more each week.

New in 2021, CrossCountry Mortgage is incorporating a futuristic "Hype Cam Experience" studio, where fans can create and share free, Browns custom video messages. Additionally, the Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Browns will host a season-long sweepstakes that features special prizes, including winning packages totaling nearly $90,000 such as game tickets, Browns gear and a grand prize of $50,000 in cash to create an ultimate backyard viewing party area, inspired by FirstEnergy Stadium's CrossCountry Mortgage Landing.

Aramark Food and Beverage:Each year, the Browns and hospitality partner Aramark strive to provide fans unique and diverse food and beverage options for anyone's palette, as well as an emphasis on offering local fare.

In 2021, all Browns fans will be able to enjoy "Tenders, Love and Chicken," located on the main concourse. The new concession stand showcases a signature chicken sandwich – country-style fried chicken cutlet, thick-cut apple smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, Roma tomatoes, leaf lettuce, house pickle, and herb remoulade on a butter toasted sesame-seed potato bun – premium chicken tenders with a variety of special sauces and more.

Additionally, FirstEnergy Stadium has installed more "Walk Thru Bru" stations, which feature a variety of craft beers on the 100, 300 and 500 levels.

Vick Searcy's Sauce the City will also now be available to individuals with tickets in the Moen Lake Club or the 7UP City Club. Menu specialties include the D'ETE chicken sandwich, Cleveland hot chicken sandwich, chicken tenders with signature sauces, fries and street corn.

Dawg Pound Captain:During each home game, the Browns identify a notable alumnus, season ticket member, celebrity or community leader with an in-game tribute. The moment serves to recognize a significant contributor to the team and its local community, as well as further pump up the crowd during for the exciting game action.

Hats Off to Our Heroes Honor Row:Through the Hats off to Our Heroes Honor Row, the Browns recognize and salute the accomplishments and services of those who support the country and communities, including military members, police, firefighters, first responders and other local heroes at each Browns home game in FirstEnergy Stadium through Browns Give Back. The in-stadium moment is shared on the team's video boards during the first quarter so fans also have the opportunity to thank these individuals for their service.

Browns SkyCam:This past offseason, the Browns installed at FirstEnergy Stadium its own SkyCam, an intricate cable-suspended camera operating system that will provide fans in the stadium and those watching from home incredible views of what is happening on the field. Browns and NFL fans have grown accustomed to seeing these impressive visuals during primetime games over the past few seasons, and now, it will be available for all 2021 home games.

University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network:Returning for their 23rd consecutive season together, longtime voice of the Browns Jim Donovan and Browns Legend Doug Dieken will anchor each gameday radio broadcast throughout the season. The games will continue to air through a special triplecast on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) and sister station 98.5 WNCX (WNCX-FM) and Good Karma Brands' 850 ESPN Cleveland, as well as across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network. Pregame coverage begins four hours prior to kickoff, and stay tuned after the game for a postgame analysis and exclusive sound from Browns players and coaches.