Browns gameday radio and TV programming

Beginning with the 2020 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Browns and flagship media partners Entercom, Good Karma Brands and News 5 will once again offer fans extensive coverage as they prepare for, enjoy and recap every gameday this year.

Returning for their impressive 22nd consecutive season together, longtime voice of the Browns Jim Donovan and Browns Legend Doug Dieken will anchor each gameday radio broadcast throughout the season. Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura will also add his insights each week. The games will continue to air through a special triplecast on Entercom's 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) and sister station 98.5 WNCX (WNCX-FM) and Good Karma Brands' 850 ESPN Cleveland, as well as across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

Prior to kickoff, Cleveland Browns Game Day will get the day started with a two-hour show that starts four hours before each contest on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX and across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network. Hosted by Ken Carman, Jerod Cherry and former Browns OL John Greco, the program will feature comprehensive analysis and reports from members of the Browns broadcast teams.

Immediately following Cleveland Browns Game Day, the Cleveland Browns Kickoff Show, presented by Power Home Solar, will bring radio listeners even more pertinent info up until the start of the game. Broadcast on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network, the two-hour show is hosted by Tony Rizzo, Carman and Greco and incorporates detailed information from many of Cleveland's most respected football personalities, including Donovan, Dieken, Zegura and Browns Legend QB Bernie Kosar, as well as offers perspective from national media representatives.

At 11 a.m. on Sundays during the season, the Browns and News 5 will showcase Browns Countdown, presented by Elk & Elk. The hour-long program will preview the upcoming matchup and present live updates from Zegura, Cherry, Jon Doss and Browns Legend DB Hanford Dixon.

Following the game, the Official Postgame Show, presented by Serpentini Chevrolet encompasses two hours of breaking down what occurred on the field and the live press conferences of Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and select Browns players. Hosts Cherry and Jeff Phelps will host it each week on 92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Radio Network.

Returning in 2020, News 5 will air Browns Town Live to recap the action on the field from 11:30 p.m.-midnight each Sunday, hosted by Derek Forrest with Doss and Zegura also contributing their feedback from the game.

The Cleveland Browns, Entercom and Good Karma Brands announced a long-term extension of their flagship radio partnership in August, which has provided fans more than 1,000 hours of team-specific content through gameday broadcasts and weekly programming each year since the partnership launched in 2013.

In addition to the three flagship stations, the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network encompasses 26 affiliates to ensure Browns fans throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond receive all of the team's gameday action and exclusive content.

This past February, the Browns and News 5 announced a long-term agreement to extend their partnership, established in 2015 when News 5 became the team's official flagship TV station for preseason games and exclusive year-round programming.