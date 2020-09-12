Browns gameday radio and TV programming

Beginning with the 2020 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Browns and flagship media partners Entercom, Good Karma Brands and News 5 will once again offer fans extensive coverage as they prepare for, enjoy and recap every gameday this year.
Returning for their impressive 22nd consecutive season together, longtime voice of the Browns Jim Donovan and Browns Legend Doug Dieken will anchor each gameday radio broadcast throughout the season. Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura will also add his insights each week. The games will continue to air through a special triplecast on Entercom's 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) and sister station 98.5 WNCX (WNCX-FM) and Good Karma Brands' 850 ESPN Cleveland, as well as across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.
Prior to kickoff, Cleveland Browns Game Day will get the day started with a two-hour show that starts four hours before each contest on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX and across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network. Hosted by Ken Carman, Jerod Cherry and former Browns OL John Greco, the program will feature comprehensive analysis and reports from members of the Browns broadcast teams.
Immediately following Cleveland Browns Game Day, the Cleveland Browns Kickoff Show, presented by Power Home Solar, will bring radio listeners even more pertinent info up until the start of the game. Broadcast on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network, the two-hour show is hosted by Tony Rizzo, Carman and Greco and incorporates detailed information from many of Cleveland's most respected football personalities, including Donovan, Dieken, Zegura and Browns Legend QB Bernie Kosar, as well as offers perspective from national media representatives.
At 11 a.m. on Sundays during the season, the Browns and News 5 will showcase Browns Countdown, presented by Elk & Elk. The hour-long program will preview the upcoming matchup and present live updates from Zegura, Cherry, Jon Doss and Browns Legend DB Hanford Dixon.
Following the game, the Official Postgame Show, presented by Serpentini Chevrolet encompasses two hours of breaking down what occurred on the field and the live press conferences of Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and select Browns players. Hosts Cherry and Jeff Phelps will host it each week on 92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Radio Network.
Returning in 2020, News 5 will air Browns Town Live to recap the action on the field from 11:30 p.m.-midnight each Sunday, hosted by Derek Forrest with Doss and Zegura also contributing their feedback from the game.
The Cleveland Browns, Entercom and Good Karma Brands announced a long-term extension of their flagship radio partnership in August, which has provided fans more than 1,000 hours of team-specific content through gameday broadcasts and weekly programming each year since the partnership launched in 2013.
In addition to the three flagship stations, the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network encompasses 26 affiliates to ensure Browns fans throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond receive all of the team's gameday action and exclusive content.
This past February, the Browns and News 5 announced a long-term agreement to extend their partnership, established in 2015 when News 5 became the team's official flagship TV station for preseason games and exclusive year-round programming.
FULL BROWNS PROGRAMMING INFO
RADIO
GAME DAY PROGRAMMING:
Cleveland Browns Game Day (two-hour show beginning four hours before kickoff)
850 ESPN CLEVELAND, 98.5 WNCX and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Hosts: Ken Carman, Jerod Cherry and John Greco
Carman, Cherry and former Browns offensive lineman Greco get gameday started, featuring analysis and live reports from members of the Browns broadcast team.
Cleveland Browns Kickoff Show, presented by Power Home Solar (two-hour show beginning two hours before kickoff)
850 ESPN CLEVELAND, 98.5 WNCX and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Hosts: Tony Rizzo, Ken Carman and John Greco
Rizzo, Carman and Greco host a two-hour pregame show featuring respected Cleveland football voices, including interviews and information from the voice of the Browns Jim Donovan, Browns great and color analyst Doug Dieken, senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Browns QB great Bernie Kosar along with national perspective on the day's game.
Cleveland Browns Football (game broadcast)
850 ESPN CLEVELAND, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Talent: Jim Donovan (play-by-play), Doug Dieken (analyst) and Nathan Zegura (sideline reporter)
Leading the special local triplecast on Good Karma Brands' 850 ESPN Cleveland and Entercom Radio's 92.3 The Fan and sister station 98.5 WNCX are long-time voice of the Browns Jim Donovan and Doug Dieken, who played in 203 games and earned Pro Bowl honors in 1981 during his 14-year career as a Browns offensive lineman (1971-84). Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura will also provide fans timely updates throughout the game. Halftime analysis is presented by Serpentini Chevrolet.
The Official Postgame Show, presented by Serpentini Chevrolet (two-hour show following the game's conclusion)
92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Hosts: Jerod Cherry and Jeff Phelps
Cherry and Phelps take fans through the postgame reaction, including live comments from Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and members of the team.
WEEKLY PROGRAMMING:
The Cleveland Browns Preview Show (7-8 p.m., Wednesdays throughout the season, beginning Aug. 12)
850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Hosts: Ken Carman and Je'Rod Cherry
Carman and Cherry host the hour-long weekly preview program, which features a Browns player interview each week, as well as insights and analysis from other members of the Browns broadcast team.
The Kevin Stefanski Show, presented by Howard Hanna (7-8 p.m., Thursdays throughout the season, beginning Aug. 13)
850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network
Hosts: Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop
Zegura and Bishop host the hour-long weekly coach's show, highlighted by exclusive interviews with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.
Cleveland Browns Daily (Monday-Friday, 1-3 p.m.)
850 ESPN Cleveland
Hosts: Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop
Cleveland Browns Daily is hosted by Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop. It offers comprehensive coverage and analysis of the team both on and off the field, broadcast directly from the Browns' facility in Berea.
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS CLEVELAND BROWNS RADIO NETWORK
The University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network encompasses 26 affiliates plus three flagship stations (850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX). It carries Browns shows and content throughout the year, providing the team's fans with unprecedented access and exposure to the club throughout the year through more than 1,000 combined hours of annual Browns content.
City Call Letters Frequency
Akron WAKR 1590 AM
Akron WONE 97.5 FM
Canton WHBC-AM 1480 AM
Canton WHBC-FM 94.1 FM
Cleveland WKNR* 850 AM
Cleveland WKRK* 92.3 FM
Cleveland WNCX* 98.5 FM
Columbus WTOH 98.9 FM
Corry (Pa.) WWCB 1370 AM
Dayton WHIO-AM 1290 AM
Dayton WHIO-FM 95.7 FM
Dayton WZLR 95.3 FM
Dover WJER 1450 AM
Erie (Pa.) WPSE-AM 1450 AM
Erie (Pa.) WPSE-FM 107.1 FM
Fostoria WFOB 1430 AM
Geneva WKKY 104.7 FM
Jamestown (N.Y.) WQFX 103.1 FM
Lima WWSR 93.1 FM
Mansfield WRGM 1440 AM
Mansfield WVNO-FM 97.3 FM
Marietta WJAW 100.9 FM
Norman (Okla.) KREF 1400 AM
Sandusky WMJK 100.9 FM
Tulsa (Okla.) KAKC 1300 AM
Uhrichsville WBTC-AM 1540 AM
Uhrichsville WBTC-FM 101.9 FM
Wooster WQKT 104.5 FM
Youngstown WKST 1200 AM
*Denotes gameday flagship stations
TV
GAME DAY PROGRAMMING:
Browns Countdown, presented by Elk & Elk (Sundays from 11 a.m.-noon)
News 5 (WEWS)
Hosts: Nathan Zegura, Je'Rod Cherry, John Doss and Hanford Dixon
On Sundays during the season, Browns Countdown, presented by Elk & Elk, airs at 11 a.m. each week on News 5 for an hour-long preview of the game ahead. Tune in before all of the team's home and away games to get live updates and the latest information from Zegura, Cherry, Doss and Browns Legend Hanford Dixon.
Browns Town Live (Sundays from 11:30 p.m.-midnight
News 5 (WEWS)
Hosts: Derek Forrest
Revisit the action and highlights on the field from 11:30 p.m.-midnight each Sunday, hosted by Derek Forrest with Doss and Zegura also contributing their feedback from the game.
WEEKLY PROGRAMMING:
Browns Live, presented by FirstEnergy (Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.-noon)
News 5 (WEWS)
Hosts: Nathan Zegura and Joe Thomas
During the season, Browns Live, presented by FirstEnergy, airs every Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. on News5. Hosted by Nathan Zegura and Browns 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas, the show features film breakdowns, exclusive player interviews, game analysis and a look ahead to the team's upcoming opponent with Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.