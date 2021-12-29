Browns host 6 Ohio National Guard Service Members through Honor Row

On Dec. 20, the Browns were proud to host 6 service members from the Ohio National Guard through the HONOR ROW program.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.

We were proud to honor Master Sergeant Michael Klebowski, Technical Sergeant Marisa Moriarty, Master Sergeant Melissa Martin, Sergeant Jordan Galloway, Captain Stephen Magyar, and Sergeant First Class Charles Hoskinson.