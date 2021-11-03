Browns host 9 U.S. Air Force Service Members through HONOR ROW 

On Oct. 31, the Browns were proud to host 9 service members from the United States Air Force through our HONOR ROW program.
Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.
We were proud to honor Master Sergeant Anthony Bowman, Master Sergeant Vernon Price, Master Sergeant Tiffanie Dixson, Technical Sergeant James Miles, Technical Sergeant Christopher Litle, Lauren Litle, Staff Sergeant Tanner Arledge, Staff Sergeant Melissa Greene, and Evan Greene.
The Browns thank them for their service to our country!