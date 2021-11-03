Community

Browns host 9 U.S. Air Force Service Members through HONOR ROW 

the Browns were proud to host 9 service members from the United States Air Force through our HONOR ROW program during their Week 8 game against the Steelers

Nov 03, 2021 at 03:05 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
100321_HOTOH

On Oct. 31, the Browns were proud to host 9 service members from the United States Air Force through our HONOR ROW program.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country.

We were proud to honor Master Sergeant Anthony Bowman, Master Sergeant Vernon Price, Master Sergeant Tiffanie Dixson, Technical Sergeant James Miles, Technical Sergeant Christopher Litle, Lauren Litle, Staff Sergeant Tanner Arledge, Staff Sergeant Melissa Greene, and Evan Greene.

The Browns thank them for their service to our country!

Related Content

news

Join the Cleveland Browns in the Fight Against Hunger

The Browns will be hosting two fundraisers to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region's largest hunger relief organization
news

Browns host 12 U.S. Army Service Members through HONOR ROW 

The Browns were proud to host 12 active-duty service members from the United States Army through our HONOR ROW program.
news

"Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network continues to make strides toward eliminating chronic student absenteeism

Established in 2019, the Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network has helped school districts in knock down several barriers that prevent students from frequently attending school
news

Browns host 11 U.S. Navy Service Members through HONOR ROW 

the Browns were proud to host 11 active-duty service members from the United States Navy in Week 6 through our HONOR ROW program
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls at Berea-Midpark

Conti's seven touchdowns drove Olmsted Falls to victory over Berea-Midpark
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Olmsted Falls (7-2) at Berea-Midpark (6-3)

The "Battle of Bagley Road" winner will share the SWC Title with Avon
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Riverside at Kenston

Kenston celebrates Senior Night as they beat Riverside, 21-14.
news

Sione Takitaki carries on spirit of late father, strives to be 'a spark' with contributions for cancer patients

Takitaki lost his father to cancer when he was 14 and has aimed to be a positive light for those fighting cancer since he arrived in the NFL
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Riverside at Kenston

news

Browns host "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" game against Cardinals

NFL, Browns, American Cancer Society raise awareness for all types of cancer
news

Jarvis Landry, Browns host Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree

Landry helped push female student athletes from six different Northeast Ohio high schools to continue to play football and pursue their goals in the sport
Advertising