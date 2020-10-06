Browns host "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" game against Colts

As part of their commitment to the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign, the Cleveland Browns will host their annual cancer awareness game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The game is presented by University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

Despite changes and challenges related to COVID-19, the Browns, NFL and American Cancer Society fully recognize the significance of continuing their collective efforts to help combat cancer and raise awareness, particularly as the pandemic has played a factor in routine screenings seeing a drop rate of between 86-94 percent for some cancers since March 2020.

Given field access is understandably limited across the NFL this year, the Browns will honor cancer survivors, patients currently receiving treatment and loved ones impacted, in unique ways on the FirstEnergy Stadium videoboards during pregame and throughout the matchup. In past years, the team had the opportunity to host cancer survivors who were identified by University Hospitals and American Cancer Society as they presented a special "Crucial Catch" banner on the field during pregame ceremonies.

Today, the Browns and Browns players will virtually interact with patients who are receiving treatment for various types of cancer at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center during its First and Ten community visit.

As part of the awareness efforts for "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer," the Browns will also continue their involvement in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the American Cancer Society and its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Due to the inability to host an in-person event, the Browns and American Cancer society have partnered to create a visual drive-thru experience outside of FirstEnergy Stadium from 6:30- 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. The socially-distant presentation will feature luminaria to honor and remember those who have previously and are currently facing cancer and advance the fight against breast cancer. Individual tribute luminaries will be placed on Al Lerner Way and can be purchased here for $10 or $25.

Once again in 2020, the NFL, Browns and American Cancer Society are tackling multiple types of cancer through the "Crucial Catch" campaign, in addition to breast cancer. After nearly a decade of supporting breast cancer awareness and screenings, the league's platform expanded to encompass early detection and risk reduction resources for all types of cancers to increase its potential impact and help save lives.

This year marks the 12th year of the NFL-ACS partnership, through which the initiative has reached more than 1,070,000 people via education, navigation and screening reminders. The collaboration's year-round goal is to address early detection, encourage screening and provide information on risk reduction across multiple types of cancers, amplified through various in-game elements across the NFL and by its broadcast partners in the month of October.

The American Cancer Society is a First and Ten community partner. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year.

Since 2009, the first year of the NFL's "Crucial Catch" campaign, the NFL, teams and partners have helped raise more than $22 million for the American Cancer Society. Money raised through Crucial Catch supports the American Cancer Society's Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program. The CHANGE program promotes health equity and addresses cancer early detection disparities through community-based cancer prevention programs that increase access to necessary cancer screenings. Since its official launch in 2012, the program has contributed to 370,000 screenings in underserved communities across the country.

Select game-used items will be available on NFL Auction throughout October, with all net proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. Fans may also purchase special "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" merchandise at www.NFLshop.com. The NFL does not profit from the sale or auction of cancer awareness-identified merchandise. Charitable contributions are donated to the American Cancer Society to support the CHANGE grant program.

Fans can visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com/brownsgiveback or www.NFL.com/crucialcatch to learn more about the campaign, as well as access important cancer detection information, prevention tips and more.

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:

The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Education – The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network. The "Stay in the Game!" Network is a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. In the 2020-21 school year, the "Stay in the Game!" Network will partner with 14 school districts, benefitting nearly 90,000 students in Ohio. An adaptation of the "Get 2 School, Stay In The Game!" Network, the name change reflects the current environment where schools may not necessarily be able to host in-school learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the circumstances, the "Stay in the Game!" Network will continue to encourage and support students to maintain a strong educational-going mindset to keep learning, every day, aligned with its overall goal to help end chronic absenteeism and provide all students equal opportunities to be successful. To learn more visit, visit Get2School.org.

Youth Football – The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.

First and Ten – Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, nearly 2.5 million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient health centers and 200 physician offices in 15 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located on a 35-acre campus in Cleveland's University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, dermatology, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at UH – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is the second largest employer in northern Ohio with 26,000 employees. For more information, visit www.uhhospitals.org.

