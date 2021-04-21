'Browns Live' gets you ready for 2021 NFL Draft with daily episodes, Round 1 Draft Special

"Browns Live" will have fans covered with daily analysis, interviews and more as the Browns prepare for and execute their plan for the 2021 NFL Draft.

From Monday, April 26, to Wednesday, April 28, and again Friday, April 30, "Browns Live" will air at 3 p.m. On Thursday, April 29 — the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft — a special hourlong "Browns Live: 2021 Draft Special" will air at 6 p.m. To recap all of the action from the three-day event, "Browns Live" will air Saturday, May 1, at 5:30 p.m.

"Browns Live" is presented by Graham and Fisk's Wine-In-A-Can. The live-streamed, fan-focused show will air live on the Browns' website and Mobile App. Full replays of the show also will be available on the Browns' official YouTube channel.

Senior Media Broadcaster Nathan Zegura will be joined by a special guest for each episode while breaking down every aspect of the Browns' draft process. He'll be joined by Cleveland Browns Daily co-host Beau Bishop and a number of guests from the Browns for the 2021 Draft Special while all of the fan-focused broadcasts will incorporate viewers' real-time questions and comments.

Get caught up on previous episodes by visiting the "Browns Live" channel on the Browns' official YouTube page.

Browns Live Schedule

Monday, April 26 – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27 – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28 – 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 29 – 6 p.m. (1-hour Draft Special)

Friday, April 30 – 3 p.m.