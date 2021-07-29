Browns Live: In-Season

'Browns Live: Training Camp' is back with 6 new episodes

Tune in Saturday for the 1st of 6 episodes sprinkled throughout the preseason

Jul 29, 2021 at 02:51 PM
"Browns Live: Training Camp" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage, the fan-focused, live-streaming broadcast that brings Browns fans all across the world onto the fields in Berea, is back for 2021.

The first of six episodes — which will feature in-depth analysis, interviews with players, coaches and alumni, live shots from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and more — will air Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Browns Senior Media Broadcaster Nathan Zegura will be joined by 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman for the hour long shows, which will incorporate fan questions and comments throughout the broadcast. Fans can interact with the show via social media using the hashtag #BrownsLive.

Of note, the final two episodes will stream live as the Browns and Giants go through closed joint practices at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App and Browns' official YouTube channel. Full replays of the shows will also be available on these platforms.

Browns Live: Training Camp presented by CrossCountry Mortgage schedule (All episodes begin at 3:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 31

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Sunday, Aug. 8

Thursday, Aug. 12  

Thursday, Aug. 19 (Joint practice with Giants)

Friday, Aug. 20 (Joint practice with Giants)

