'Browns Live: Training Camp' to provide virtual access to practice fields, engagement opportunities and more

Expanding the new interactive streaming programs created this past offseason, the Cleveland Browns will launch "Browns Live: Training Camp," starting Friday, Aug. 14, to provide fans a unique experience during this year's training camp sessions.

This new platform allows fans to engage with the team digitally, given they are unable to attend in-person this season due to COVID-19 protocols. The Browns will stream the live two-hour show on all of the team's media platforms offering fans an exclusive close-up view of all practices, highlighted by in-depth football analysis, sights and sounds from the field and interviews with players, coaches and alumni while also being able to ask questions, share comments and participate with partner promotions and giveaways.

"While we will definitely miss having our fans at training camp this year and the energy they always bring to our team, we recognize this is a unique time and all of us must do our part to help promote the overall health and safety or our players, coaches, staff and fans – both in Berea and throughout our shared communities." said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media, Fan & Brand Development Dino Bernacchi. "We know our fans also wish they could join us at the facility so we are excited to provide them special access to experience training camp virtually through Browns Live. Since they can't physically be with us this year, we created this show to do everything we could to bring this unique training camp experience to them as our team prepares for the season."

Airing from 2-4 p.m. on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook pages, "Browns Live: Training Camp Edition" will be hosted by Nathan Zegura and Browns Alumnus WR/KR Josh Cribbs, who will be inducted as a Browns Legend in 2020. The duo will breakdown everything that occurs on the Berea practice fields in real time as the Browns prepare for the 2020 season, as well as conduct interviews with special Browns guests each day.

"I'm very excited having football return," Cribbs said. "It's full circle to be able to come back as an active participant in Browns football and be able to cover it. I want to be able to cover the fact that in these trying times, the players are still trying to reach their dreams and have their dreams come true. Those who are selected and will play in the first game, their dreams are coming true."

In addition to incorporating clips from daily virtual player interviews, "Browns Live: Training Camp" will carry Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's press conference as it happens following every practice.