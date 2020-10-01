"Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more returns TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Dallas Cowboys and detail how the Browns can pick up their third straight win in tonight's episode of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live," which drew more than 4 million views for its 14 training camp episodes, will be available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It will also air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski quickly looks back at everything that went right in last week's game against the Washington Football Team before diving into his analysis of Sunday's opponent, the Dallas Cowboys. This week's Player Spotlight focuses on Nick Chubb, who ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and is tied for first in rushing TDs. Thomas breaks down what has made Myles Garrett such an effective pass rusher and breaks down Malcolm Smith's interception against Washington. And of course, your fan questions are answered throughout the entire show.