Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad. The club also elevated DT Sheldon Day and CB Herb Miller to the active roster. In addition, the team waived TE Connor Davis from injured reserve.

Taylor is 6-8, 301 pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of South Carolina State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Taylor appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club's practice squad. He spent four weeks on the Bears' practice squad this season before joining the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 12. Taylor will wear No. 70.

Day is 6-1, 293 pounds and in his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, Day has appeared in 60 career games with the Jaguars (2016-17), 49ers (2017-19) and Colts (2020). Day initially joined the Browns practice squad in Week 17 in 2020. He will wear No. 92.

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in four career games, all with Tampa Bay in 2020. The Florida Atlantic product has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads this season. Miller will wear No. 29.