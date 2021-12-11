Browns make roster moves

Activated from injured reserve (1):

LB Jacob Phillips

Waived (1):

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

Standard practice squad elevation (1):

WR JoJo Natson

COVID-19 elevation (2):

CB Herb Miller

S Jovante Moffatt

Phillips, a third-round pick in 2020, appeared in nine games last season and recorded 24 tackles. He was placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury on Sept. 1. and was designated for return on Dec. 6. He will wear No. 50.

Natson is 5-7, 153 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Akron. He has appeared in 37 career games primarily as a returner and recorded 64 punt returns for 492 yards (7.7 avg.) and 40 kickoffs for 839 yards (21.0 avg.). Natson will wear No. 19.

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in nine career games (four with Tampa Bay in 2020 and five with Cleveland in 2021). The Florida Atlantic product appeared in five games for the Browns this season and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads. Miller will wear No. 29.