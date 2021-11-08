Transactions

Browns make roster moves

Nov 08, 2021 at 03:32 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
110821_RosterMoves2

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Waived (1):

CB Herb Miller

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 (1):
RB John Kelly 

Placed on Practice Squad/COVID-19 (1):

WR Lawrence Cager

Related Content

news

Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have activated FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris from injured reserve.
news

Browns designate CB M.J. Stewart for return

 In addition, the team re-signed FB Johnny Stanton IV to the practice squad. 
news

Browns designate FB Andy Janovich for return

The Browns have designated FB Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve
news

Browns sign CB Herb Miller to active roster, designate C Nick Harris for return

Cleveland makes multiple roster moves before Sunday's game against the Steelers
news

Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry and elevate two from practice squad

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, has appeared in two games this season and caught six passes for 80 yards, while adding two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.
news

Browns place RB Kareem Hunt and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR, sign RB John Kelly to active roster

The club also restored WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the practice squad from practice squad/injured
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated DT Sheldon Day and CB Herb Miller to the active roster
news

Browns designate WR Jarvis Landry for return

The Pro Bowl pass-catcher had been on injured reserve since Week 3
news

Browns place 3 players on IR, make other roster moves

DE Joe Jackson and FB Johnny Stanton IV have been signed to the active roster
news

T Jedrick Wills Jr. downgraded to out vs. Chargers

The 2nd-year left tackle will miss his 1st game of the season
news

Browns make roster moves

LB Anthony Walker Jr. is back on the active roster after 3 weeks on Injured Reserve
Advertising