Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from injured reserve (2):

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

CB M.J. Stewart

Waived (1):

DT Andrew Billings

Standard practice squad elevation (1):

RB Brian Hill

COVID-19 elevation (3):

CB Herb Miller

WR JoJo Natson

FB Johnny Stanton IV

Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round pick this season, has appeared in six games with five starts. He recorded 27 tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and half of a sack. He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury on Oct. 19 and was designated for return on Nov. 10. Owusu-Koramoah will wear No. 28.

Stewart appeared in five games this season as a reserve and recorded seven tackles. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 12 and was designated for return on Oct. 5. Stewart will wear No. 36.

Hill (6-1, 216 pounds) is a fifth-year player out of Wyoming. He was a fifth-round choice by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first portion of the 2017 season with the Falcons before being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals off the Falcons' practice squad. Hill served a second stint with the Falcons from 2018-20 and recorded 198 carries for 945 yards and three touchdowns prior to signing with the Tennessee Titans this past offseason and later released during final roster cuts. Hill joined the Browns on Nov. 9 and will wear No. 48.

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in seven career games (four with Tampa Bay in 2020 and three with Cleveland in 2021). The Florida Atlantic product appeared on special teams for the Browns in three games this season and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads. Miller will wear No. 29.

Natson is 5-7, 153 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Akron. He has appeared in 35 career games primarily as a returner and recorded 64 punt returns for 492 yards (7.7 avg.) and 36 kickoffs for 753 yards (20.9 avg.). He has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. Natson will wear No. 19