Browns make roster moves

Jan 08, 2021 at 02:42 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
122420_helmet

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves: 

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19*:

S Jovante Moffatt

Activated from Practice Squad/COVID-19*:

C Javon Patterson

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

