Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves.
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):
LS Charley Hughlett
Placed on Practice Squad/COVID-19 (1):
FB Johnny Stanton IV
Cleveland puts 2 of its top offensive players back on the 53-man active roster
Two key offensive players are on the path to recovery from their respective injuries
The Browns have elevated DE Porter Gustin and WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad
Cleveland's running back room gets 2 big additions before Sunday's game
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and CB MJ Stewart Jr. have been activated from Injured Reserve
Cleveland adds another RB, brings back CB Herb Miller
The 3-time Pro Bowl left guard's new deal runs through the 2025 season
Owusu-Koramoah was off to a smooth start in his rookie season before he was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury
Cleveland makes a series of moves before getting back to the practice fields Wednesday
The fourth-year veteran has emerged as one of the NFL's best interior linemen