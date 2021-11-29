Transactions

Browns make roster moves

Nov 29, 2021 at 01:53 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
112921_covid

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves.

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):

LS Charley Hughlett

Placed on Practice Squad/COVID-19 (1):

FB Johnny Stanton IV

