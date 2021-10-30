Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have elevated CB Tim Harris and S Jovante Moffatt to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team re-signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.
Harris is 6-2, 197 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Virginia. Originally a sixth-round pick by the 49ers in 2019, Harris sent his rookie season on injured reserve and the majority of 2020 on the 49ers' practice squad before appearing in two games. He has spent all of 2021 on the Browns' practice squad. Harris will wear No. 34
Moffatt is 5-11, 213 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Middle Tennessee State. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has spent the 2021 season the Browns' practice squad and appeared in the team's Week 5 contest. A native of Union City, Tenn., Moffatt will wear No. 35.
A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.