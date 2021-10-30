Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have elevated CB Tim Harris and S Jovante Moffatt to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team re-signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

Harris is 6-2, 197 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Virginia. Originally a sixth-round pick by the 49ers in 2019, Harris sent his rookie season on injured reserve and the majority of 2020 on the 49ers' practice squad before appearing in two games. He has spent all of 2021 on the Browns' practice squad. Harris will wear No. 34

Moffatt is 5-11, 213 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Middle Tennessee State. He joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has spent the 2021 season the Browns' practice squad and appeared in the team's Week 5 contest. A native of Union City, Tenn., Moffatt will wear No. 35.