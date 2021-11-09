Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Signed to active roster from practice squad (2):

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

DT Sheldon Day

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 (2):

RB Nick Chubb

RB Demetric Felton

Signed to practice squad (3):

RB Brian Hill

S Nate Meadors

WR Isaiah Zuber

Released from practice squad (1):

CB Tim Harris

Bradley, 6-1, 198 pounds, is a first-year player out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He appeared in three games with the Browns last season and recorded five receptions for 60 yards. He has spent all of 2021 on the club's practice squad. Bradley will wear No. 84.

Day is 6-1, 293 pounds and in his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, Day has appeared in 62 career games with the Jaguars (2016-17), 49ers (2017-19). Colts (2020) and Browns (2021). Day, who initially joined the Browns practice squad in Week 17 in 2020, has appeared in two games this season and recorded seven tackles and half of a sack. He will wear No. 92.

Hill (6-1, 216 pounds) is a fifth-year player out of Wyoming. He was a fifth-round choice by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first portion of the 2017 season with the Falcons before being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals off the Falcons' practice squad. Hill served a second stint with the Falcons from 2018-20 and recorded 198 carries for 945 yards and three touchdowns prior to signing with the Tennessee Titans this past offseason and later released during final roster cuts. Hill hails from East St. Louis, Ill.

Meadors is a 5-11, 189 pound first-year player out of UCLA. He was an undrafted free agent signed by the Vikings in 2019 and played in three games with them over a two-year span. He spent nine games of the 2020 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad and was promoted to the active roster for one game, but did not play. Meadors posted 149 tackles and 22 pass deflections in his four-yar collegiate career at UCLA and hails from San Bernardino, Calif.