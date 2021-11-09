Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Signed to active roster from practice squad (2):
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
DT Sheldon Day
Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 (2):
RB Nick Chubb
RB Demetric Felton
Signed to practice squad (3):
RB Brian Hill
S Nate Meadors
WR Isaiah Zuber
Released from practice squad (1):
CB Tim Harris
Bradley, 6-1, 198 pounds, is a first-year player out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He appeared in three games with the Browns last season and recorded five receptions for 60 yards. He has spent all of 2021 on the club's practice squad. Bradley will wear No. 84.
Day is 6-1, 293 pounds and in his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, Day has appeared in 62 career games with the Jaguars (2016-17), 49ers (2017-19). Colts (2020) and Browns (2021). Day, who initially joined the Browns practice squad in Week 17 in 2020, has appeared in two games this season and recorded seven tackles and half of a sack. He will wear No. 92.
Hill (6-1, 216 pounds) is a fifth-year player out of Wyoming. He was a fifth-round choice by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first portion of the 2017 season with the Falcons before being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals off the Falcons' practice squad. Hill served a second stint with the Falcons from 2018-20 and recorded 198 carries for 945 yards and three touchdowns prior to signing with the Tennessee Titans this past offseason and later released during final roster cuts. Hill hails from East St. Louis, Ill.
Meadors is a 5-11, 189 pound first-year player out of UCLA. He was an undrafted free agent signed by the Vikings in 2019 and played in three games with them over a two-year span. He spent nine games of the 2020 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad and was promoted to the active roster for one game, but did not play. Meadors posted 149 tackles and 22 pass deflections in his four-yar collegiate career at UCLA and hails from San Bernardino, Calif.
Zuber is a 5-11, 194 pound first-year player originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2020. He spent his rookie season on the Patriots' practice squad and appeared in four games where he registered two receptions for 29 yards and two carries for 21 yards. He was waived during final roster cuts and spent time on the 49ers' practice squad this season. Zuber is a native of Stone Mountain, Ga.