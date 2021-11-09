Transactions

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a series of moves before getting back to the practice fields Wednesday

Nov 09, 2021 at 04:22 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Signed to active roster from practice squad (2):

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

DT Sheldon Day

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 (2):

RB Nick Chubb

RB Demetric Felton

Signed to practice squad (3):

RB Brian Hill

S Nate Meadors

WR Isaiah Zuber

Released from practice squad (1):

CB Tim Harris

Bradley, 6-1, 198 pounds, is a first-year player out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He appeared in three games with the Browns last season and recorded five receptions for 60 yards. He has spent all of 2021 on the club's practice squad. Bradley will wear No. 84.

Day is 6-1, 293 pounds and in his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, Day has appeared in 62 career games with the Jaguars (2016-17), 49ers (2017-19). Colts (2020) and Browns (2021). Day, who initially joined the Browns practice squad in Week 17 in 2020, has appeared in two games this season and recorded seven tackles and half of a sack. He will wear No. 92.

Hill (6-1, 216 pounds) is a fifth-year player out of Wyoming. He was a fifth-round choice by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first portion of the 2017 season with the Falcons before being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals off the Falcons' practice squad. Hill served a second stint with the Falcons from 2018-20 and recorded 198 carries for 945 yards and three touchdowns prior to signing with the Tennessee Titans this past offseason and later released during final roster cuts. Hill hails from East St. Louis, Ill.

Meadors is a 5-11, 189 pound first-year player out of UCLA. He was an undrafted free agent signed by the Vikings in 2019 and played in three games with them over a two-year span. He spent nine games of the 2020 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad and was promoted to the active roster for one game, but did not play. Meadors posted 149 tackles and 22 pass deflections in his four-yar collegiate career at UCLA and hails from San Bernardino, Calif. 

Zuber is a 5-11, 194 pound first-year player originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2020. He spent his rookie season on the Patriots' practice squad and appeared in four games where he registered two receptions for 29 yards and two carries for 21 yards. He was waived during final roster cuts and spent time on the 49ers' practice squad this season. Zuber is a native of Stone Mountain, Ga.

Related Content

news

Browns G Wyatt Teller signs 4-year contract extension

The fourth-year veteran has emerged as one of the NFL's best interior linemen
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have waived CB Herb Miller
news

Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have activated FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris from injured reserve.
news

Browns designate CB M.J. Stewart for return

 In addition, the team re-signed FB Johnny Stanton IV to the practice squad. 
news

Browns designate FB Andy Janovich for return

The Browns have designated FB Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve
news

Browns sign CB Herb Miller to active roster, designate C Nick Harris for return

Cleveland makes multiple roster moves before Sunday's game against the Steelers
news

Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry and elevate two from practice squad

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, has appeared in two games this season and caught six passes for 80 yards, while adding two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.
news

Browns place RB Kareem Hunt and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR, sign RB John Kelly to active roster

The club also restored WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the practice squad from practice squad/injured
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated DT Sheldon Day and CB Herb Miller to the active roster
news

Browns designate WR Jarvis Landry for return

The Pro Bowl pass-catcher had been on injured reserve since Week 3
news

Browns place 3 players on IR, make other roster moves

DE Joe Jackson and FB Johnny Stanton IV have been signed to the active roster
Advertising