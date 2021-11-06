Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have activated FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris from injured reserve. The team also placed T Jack Conklin (elbow) on injured reserve. In addition, the Browns elevated DT Sheldon Day and TE Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad.

Janovich appeared in the first five games this season with two starts and recorded one rushing touchdown. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 12 and was designated for return on Nov. 3. He will wear No. 31.

Harris has appeared in four games as a reserve this season. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 5 and was designated for return on Oct. 29. He will wear No. 53.

Day is 6-1, 293 pounds and in his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, Day has appeared in 61 career games with the Jaguars (2016-17), 49ers (2017-19). Colts (2020) and Browns (2021). Day, who initially joined the Browns practice squad in Week 17 in 2020, appeared in the club's Week 6 contest this year and recorded five tackles. He will wear No. 92.

Forristall (6-5, 245) is an undrafted rookie who spent the first week of the season on the Titans' practice squad before joining the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 20. The Alabama product appeared in 54 games with the Crimson Tide from 2016-20 and posted 44 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns. Forristall will wear No. 86.

Conklin, a two-time first team All-Pro selection, started six games this season at right tackle.

A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.