Browns partner with 'I am a voter.' to encourage voting

As you look to get more involved in voting in your community, be sure to visit iamavoter.org to register to vote, check your registration status and sign up for election reminders, as well as explore other resources listed on their site.

If you volunteer with any voting organizations, make sure to share your story so you can inspire others to #give10 during election season! The First and Ten movement was created in 2014 to encourage individuals to give back in their communities. We invite you to join this movement by taking the #give10 pledge! Don't forget to let us know how you are volunteering by using #give10 or tagging @BrownsGiveBack on social media. If you share your story with us and take the pledge, you may be featured in our monthly First and Ten Top 10 Highlights!