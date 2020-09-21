Community

Browns partner with 'I am a voter.' to encourage voting

Sep 21, 2020 at 11:18 AM
With a focus on voting rights education, registration and activation, the Browns are proud to partner with I am a voter. in collaboration with NFL Votes. I am a voter. is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate. I am a voter. and the Browns are on a mission to get people registered to vote and then act upon that registration on Nov. 3 or before.

According to I am a voter., every two years, 7 million Americans turn 18 and become eligible to vote. However, only 31 percent of eligible young people cast ballots in the 2018 Midterm election. The voter turnout rate for the 2016 U.S. presidential election was only 61 percent, putting the U.S. at 26th out of 32 developed countries for its percentage of eligible voters who actually turned out to vote.

In most states, eligible voters can cast a ballot before Election Day either in-person during the early voting period, by mail or via an absentee ballot. In 2016, 34 percent of Americans voted early. Voting early is especially important this year, specifically if you plan to vote by mail. See some important dates for Ohio below:

  • October 5, 2020: Voter registration deadline
  • October 6, 2020: Early voting and mail-in voting begins
  • October 31, 2020: Deadline to request absentee ballot
  • November 2, 2020: Early voting and mail-in voting ends
  • November 3, 2020: Election Day

As you look to get more involved in voting in your community, be sure to visit iamavoter.org to register to vote, check your registration status and sign up for election reminders, as well as explore other resources listed on their site.

If you volunteer with any voting organizations, make sure to share your story so you can inspire others to #give10 during election season! The First and Ten movement was created in 2014 to encourage individuals to give back in their communities. We invite you to join this movement by taking the #give10 pledge! Don't forget to let us know how you are volunteering by using #give10 or tagging @BrownsGiveBack on social media. If you share your story with us and take the pledge, you may be featured in our monthly First and Ten Top 10 Highlights!

