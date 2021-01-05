Browns place 2 on COVID-19 list, 2 on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have placed G Joel Bitonio and WR KhaDarel Hodge on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.* The team also placed C Nick Harris (knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (Achilles) on injured reserve.

Vernon started 12 of his 13 games played and totaled 36 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one safety. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11.

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.