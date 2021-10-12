Browns place 3 players on IR, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have placed OL Chris Hubbard (triceps), FB Andy Janovich (hamstring) and S M.J. Stewart (hamstring) on injured reserve. The team has also signed DE Joe Jackson and FB Johnny Stanton IV to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has activated CB Tim Harris from practice squad/COVID-19 and signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

Jackson is 6-4, 278 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Initially a fifth-round selection by Dallas in 2019, Jackson first joined the Browns via waivers in 2020. He has appeared in all five games this season and recorded four tackles with one sack. He will wear No. 91.

Stanton is 6-2, 240 pounds and in his second NFL season out of UNLV. Originally signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Stanton appeared in one game with the Browns last season. He has spent time on the practice squads in Minnesota (2019) and Cleveland (2020-21). A former college quarterback who transitioned to fullback in the NFL, Stanton is a native of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. He will wear No. 40.

Taylor is 6-8, 301 pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of South Carolina State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Taylor appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club's practice squad. He spent four weeks on the Bears' practice squad this season.

Hubbard has appeared in one game as a reserve this season. Janovich appeared in all five games with two starts and recorded one rushing touchdown. Stewart has appeared in all five games as a reserve and recorded seven tackles.