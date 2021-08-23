Browns place K Cody Parkey on injured reserve, reduce roster to 80

The active roster is currently at 80 players. Prior to 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, all NFL teams must reduce rosters to a maximum of 80 players on the active list. Teams must reduce to 53 players by Aug. 31.

Parkey, in his second stint with the Browns, was elevated to the active roster for Week 2 of the 2020 season and served as the Browns' kicker for the remainder of the year. He connected on 19-of-22 field goals with 10 coming from 40 or more yards and many of them coming in the adverse conditions of FirstEnergy Stadium. He was 43-of-47 on extra points and made all of his kicks in the Browns' two playoff games.