Browns place LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve, sign LB Reggie Ragland

Ragland is in his seventh NFL season out of Alabama and has appeared in 75 career games with 47 starts

Dec 07, 2022 at 09:06 AM
ClevelandBrowns.com
The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Reggie Ragland to their active roster from Las Vegas' practice squad. In addition, the team placed LB Sione Takitaki (knee) on injured reserve.

Ragland (6-2, 252) is in his seventh NFL season out of Alabama. Originally a second-round pick by Buffalo in 2016, Ragland has appeared in 75 career games with 47 starts. He has registered 276 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. He appeared in all 17 games with the Giants in 2021 and joined the Raiders' practice squad this year on Nov. 10. Ragland will wear No. 19.

Takitaki appeared in all 12 games this season and is second on the team with 69 tackles. He added one sack and one forced fumble. The 2020 third round pick suffered a knee injury at Houston.

