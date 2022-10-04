Browns place RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have placed RB Jerome Ford (ankle) on injured reserve. The team also signed DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad and released DE Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.
Ford, a fifth-round pick this year, appeared in the first four games and returned six kickoffs for 145 yards (24.2 avg.) with a long of 44. He sustained an ankle injury during the Atlanta game.
Kamara (6-0, 272) is a second-year player out of Stony Brook. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Kamara ended his rookie campaign playing in eight games and logged 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. He hails from Carteret, N.J.
*Any player going on injured reserve at this point in the season with a major injury is allowed to return after missing four games. Teams are permitted eight players to return from IR per season. An individual player can return from IR a maximum of twice per season, but each time counts against the team's allotted eight designations.