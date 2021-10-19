Transactions

Browns place RB Kareem Hunt and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR, sign RB John Kelly to active roster

The club also restored WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the practice squad from practice squad/injured

Oct 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed RB John Kelly to the active roster from the practice squad and placed RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) on injured reserve. The club also restored WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the practice squad from practice squad/injured. 

Kelly is 5-10, 208 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Tennessee. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2018, Kelly has appeared in eight career games and recorded 30 carries for 83 yards and two receptions for 27 yards. He has spent the entire 2021 season on the Browns' practice squad. Kelly will wear No. 49.

Hunt has appeared in all six games this season and is leading the team with five rushing touchdowns with 361 yards. He is also leading the team with 20 receptions for 161 yards. 

Owusu-Koramoah, a second-round pick this season, has appeared in all six games with five starts. He is leading the team with 27 tackles, while adding four passes defensed, one forced fumble and half of a sack. 

*Any player going on injured reserve at this point in the season with a major injury is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.

