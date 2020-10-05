Browns place RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have placed RB Nick Chubb (knee) on injured reserve.*
Chubb ranks second in the NFL with 335 rushing yards and tied for second in the league with four rushing touchdowns. He leads the NFL this season with six rushes of 20-plus yards, while his 28 career 20-plus yard rushes lead the NFL since 2018. Chubb rushed for 43 yards on six carries at Dallas before injuring his knee in the first quarter.
* New this season, a player going on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.