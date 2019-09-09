Browns player press conferences - Greg Robinson, Greedy Williams

T Greg Robinson:

On his ejection against the Titans:

"During the play, I was just trying hard but I ended up bumping into a guy, and he braced himself and pushed back on me as I was trying to make sure the pile did not fall on me. As I fell, he was coming forward and I kicked him in his helmet. I had no idea I would be ejected but the referee explained everything to me as he walked me off and that was the case. It is something you hate to see. I hurt the team obviously, and I feel like if I could have it back, I would do things differently. It was basically just a reaction. I could not really help myself."

On if he was deliberately trying to kick the opposing player in helmet:

"No sir."

On if he tried to kick the player at all:

"I did not. I did not know he was even falling towards me, but as I hit the ground I saw him and my foot just made contact. I think it looked worse than it was, you know?"

On what he would do differently to avoid the situation: