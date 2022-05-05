Browns Pro Bowl CB Erich Barnes passes away

Barnes, who spent 14 total years in the NFL, was born in Elkhart, Indiana. He attended Purdue and was drafted by the Bears in 1958, spending his first seven years in the league in Chicago and with the New York Giants before he was traded to the Browns after the 1964 season. He collected eight interceptions with the Browns over his seven years with the team and retired with 45 career interceptions, seven of which were returned for touchdowns. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All Pro selection.